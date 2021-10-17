Barclays Lowers Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.73. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

