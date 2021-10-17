Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,097 ($27.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,010.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,821.12. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 930.71 ($12.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm has a market cap of £12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.62.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

