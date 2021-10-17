Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 8,930

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to GBX 8,930 ($116.67) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,543.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

