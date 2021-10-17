Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.81

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as high as $17.43. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 64,860 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

