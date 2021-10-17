Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $254,000 in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

LFTR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

