Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $440,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFV stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

