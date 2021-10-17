Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €58.54 ($68.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12 month high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.