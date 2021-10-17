Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in September

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.