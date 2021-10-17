Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in September

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.
About Benchmark Metals
