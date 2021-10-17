Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.58 ($267.75).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €198.60 ($233.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €208.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

