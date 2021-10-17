Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAC stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,649. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

