Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.22.

BCYC opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

