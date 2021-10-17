BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $15.17 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

