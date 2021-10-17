Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Biodesix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

