Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

BMRA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 878,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,027. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.68.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

