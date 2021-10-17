BioPassport Token (BIOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00093111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

