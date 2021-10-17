BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.03. BIT Mining shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 36,621 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

