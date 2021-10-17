BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $707.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,028,581 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,127 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

