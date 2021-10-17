Bitnation 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $358.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $91,092.96 and approximately $358.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

