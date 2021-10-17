BlackRock Inc. Buys 178,915 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $91,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.