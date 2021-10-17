BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.04% of Forma Therapeutics worth $82,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.