BlackRock Inc. Has $81.52 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arlo Technologies worth $81,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

