BlackRock Inc. Has $84.41 Million Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,682,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Movado Group worth $84,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

