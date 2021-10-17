BlackRock Inc. Has $89.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $89,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.