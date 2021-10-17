BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,015,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,024,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,529,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,686,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $61.29 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

