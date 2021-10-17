BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $1,008.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $895.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $868.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

