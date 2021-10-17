BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,544 shares during the period. BlueRiver Acquisition comprises approximately 3.1% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 6.55% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 223,310 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLUA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.