Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.08 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.