Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSP opened at $38.60 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

