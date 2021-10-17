Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,737,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

