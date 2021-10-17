Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

BECN stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

