Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 77.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 68.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $248.85 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average is $241.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.