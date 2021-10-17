Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

XM stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

