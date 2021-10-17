BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.36 ($71.02).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP opened at €57.75 ($67.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.73. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.