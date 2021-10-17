BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at $7,133,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.65. 39,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

