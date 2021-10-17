BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

