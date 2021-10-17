Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Friday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

