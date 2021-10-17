Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,926 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

BOK Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

