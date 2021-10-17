Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

