Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.09 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.