Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

AQST opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

