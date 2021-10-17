Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

