Bridge Protocol Price Tops $0.0007 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $151,414.73 and $5.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bridge Protocol Coin Profile

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

