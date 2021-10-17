Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT opened at $8.48 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.