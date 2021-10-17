Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $131,741,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

