Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.