Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $516,000 in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.20 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $975.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

