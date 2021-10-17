Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in CSX by 216.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 60,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 41,163 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 212.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 193.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 798,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 526,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

