Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

