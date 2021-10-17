Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 455.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

