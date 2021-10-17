Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post sales of $190.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after buying an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 514,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

